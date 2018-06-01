Karishma Tanna wishes to play Madhuri Dixit

Actress Karishma Tanna today said she would love to essay the role of the "Dil" star in her biopic, if it is ever made. While actor Ranbir Kapoor has been lauded by many for playing actor Sanjay Dutt in his forthcoming biopic "Sanju", Karishma's role in the film is still being kept a secret. Asked if she is playing Madhuri Dixit in "Sanju", Karishma talking to media stated: "I won't be able to say that but I am playing an…

While actor Ranbir Kapoor has been lauded by many for playing actor Sanjay Dutt in his forthcoming biopic “Sanju”, Karishma’s role in the film is still being kept a secret.

Asked if she is playing Madhuri Dixit in “Sanju”, Karishma talking to media stated: “I won’t be able to say that but I am playing an important role.” She has a strong desire to play the dancing diva though.

“I love her. I wish to work with her. Maybe, even play her character in her biography. I would love it…not to play just a role in her biopic… I want to play Madhuri Dixit,” said Karishma.

“I would love to work with good directors who can get acting out of me and I would like to essay roles in films based on real life stories,” she added.

Her dreams were more or less fulfilled when she got to feature in “Sanju”, a Rajkumar Hirani directorial, which also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Dia Mirza and Vicky Kaushal.

“Working with Rajkumar Hirani was like a dream come true. To work with him and be a part of the project and being acknowledged by him… is just ‘wow’,” said Karishma, known for featuring in hit TV shows like “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” and “Bigg Boss”.