Karisma shares close relation with Salman!

Mumbai: Actress Karisma Kapoor today mentioned that she shares a very special bond with superstar Salman Khan and “a very long-standing relationship” than her younger sister Kareena Kapoor Khan.

During an appearance on the show “Entertainment ki Raat@9 – Limited Edition”, she talked about her bond with Salman, read a statement. “Salman is closer to me than Kareena. We have share a very long-standing relationship. For Salman, Kareena is like a little sister and he still considers her to be a child,” Karisma said.

Karisma and Salman were among the 1990s’ favourite on-screen couples, thanks to their films like “Andaz Apna Apna”, “Biwi No.1”, “Jeet” and “Judwaa”. And now, the audience likes to watch Salman and Kareena together on the big screen. They have given hits like “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” and “Bodyguard”.

Karisma also had a part in “Bodyguard”. “I was the voice of Chaya in the movie, ‘Bodyguard’. It was my voice who used to trouble Salman’s character in the movie,” she said.