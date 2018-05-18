Karnataka election update: Supreme Court orders floor test tomorrow at 4 p.m

The Supreme Court today gave orders that a floor test be conducted in the Karnataka Assembly on Saturday at 4 p.m and BJP's B.S Yeddyurappa have to prove his majority. The court further mentioned that Yeddyurappa cannot take any major decision before the floor test. The Court also said no Anglo-Indian MLA can be nominated to the Assembly. The hearing was done by the Supreme Court on a petition filed by the Congress-JD(S) combine against the decision of Karnataka Governor…

The Court also said no Anglo-Indian MLA can be nominated to the Assembly. The hearing was done by the Supreme Court on a petition filed by the Congress-JD(S) combine against the decision of Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala to invite the BJP to form the government in the State and to nominate an Anglo-Indian member to the Assembly.

Supreme Court had yesterday given the Attorney-General 48 hours to produce the two letters written to the Governor by Mr. Yeddyurappa. The top law officer had to procure the documents from the Governor and produce them at 10.30 a.m. today.