Karnataka Election update: Yeddyurappa confident of winning floor test

Subsequent to the orders passed by the Supreme Court regarding the Karnataka Assembly floor test, Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa today showed his confidence that he will be winning the required majority.

“We welcome the Supreme Court order of floor test at 4 p.m. on Saturday. We are confident of proving our majority,” Yeddyurappa told reporters here.

The apex court’s order for floor test comes a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader took oath as the Chief Minister. With the BJP winning 104 seats in the May 12 Assembly election held in 222 segments, it fell eight short of the 112 halfway mark to win a simple majority.

Congress and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S), which formed a post-poll alliance, have won 78 and 37 seats respectively.