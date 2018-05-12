Karnataka Elections 2018 update: 11 per cent voting registered in 2 hours

Karnataka: Today, the population of around 5.06 crore are carrying out their responsibility of right to vote and are exercising their franchise to elect the new government in the state as the voting is taking place after weeks of campaigning by all candidates and party leaders to attract votes towards them. Voting is under way in 222 of the 224 constituencies in Karnataka and will be on till 6 p.m. today. Initially, there were reports about delay in polling due…

Karnataka: Today, the population of around 5.06 crore are carrying out their responsibility of right to vote and are exercising their franchise to elect the new government in the state as the voting is taking place after weeks of campaigning by all candidates and party leaders to attract votes towards them. Voting is under way in 222 of the 224 constituencies in Karnataka and will be on till 6 p.m. today.

Initially, there were reports about delay in polling due to some technical issues in the electronic voting machines (EVMs) from different parts of the State. Faulty EVMs were replaced immediately by the election officers at many booths. Despite rain, voters are turning out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

While the Congress is seeking a second term, the BJP is aiming to firm up its label as a pan-Indian party by winning a State election in the South, a region where it is not ruling now. The Janta Dal (Secular) is contesting polls in alliance with the BSP and the AIMIM.

Elections to R.R. Nagar have been postponed after over 9,000 voter ID cards were seized in the constituency. Voters from Jayanagar, too, won’t be exercising their franchise on May 12 as the elections were countermanded after the demise of BJP candidate and sitting MLA Vijay Kumar.