Karnataka seeks assistance of Rs 2,000 crore aid from Centre for flood victims

Karnataka has demanded an assistance of Rs 2,000 crore interim relief from the central government for relief and rehabilitation of flood victims in the southern state’s Kodagu district.

“I appeal to you to release an interim relief of Rs 2,000 crore to enable the state government rehabilitate Kodagu’s flood-hit victims,” said state Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

The Chief Minister’s office released the letter to the media on Friday night. As per initial estimates, the huge loss caused by heavy rains, floods and landslides to the infrastructure, public property and crops is feared to be Rs 3,000 crore.

The letter also highlighted the large-scale destruction the natural calamity caused to crops, coffee plantations, spices and arecanut (beetle nuts) across the hilly district, about 270 km southwest of Bengaluru.

Thanking Modi for enquiring about the situation in Kodagu on August 19 and providing help in the rescue operations through the Indian Army, Navy and air force, the chief minister said the landslides changed the geomorphology and river course in the region.

“As the arterial roads connecting Kodagu have been battered, relief operations and the movement of essentials like food, drinking water and medicines were hampered,” recalled Kumaraswamy.