Kartik Aryan finally opens up about his relationship!

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan who will next be seen in the upcoming movies ‘Luka Chuppi’ and ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ reacted on his relationship rumours and said that he is not in any relationship with anyone in fact the only one he is dating is his work and fans.

When asked about his Valentine’s Day plan, Kartik went on to say: “I’ll be shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh and will be in the middle of Luka Chuppi promotions. Honestly, as of now, I’m in a committed relationship with my work and fans. No one else is in my life. I’m happy and I’m enjoying.”

In this day and age of online dating, what relationship advice would he want to give the millennials? “If you feel that you have found your soul mate, then just be with him or her. Give attention, be honest, and love them as much as you can.”

Kartik is not a star kid, but he has built a fan following with youth entertainers like Pyaar Ka Punchnamaand Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which he says has been a life-changing film for him.

Taking about his upcoming projects, he said, “My next film Luka Chuppi is up for release. Apart from that, I have signed three more films and they are about to go on floors now, one by one.”

“I’m happy for all these things happening in my life. I’m trying to balance between professional and personal life. And yes, I have also moved into my new house with my parents here and so I am in a happy space,” he added.

However, Kartik says he wants to go beyond the roles he is known for. “I really want to do something dark and edgier. I love doing comedies and rom-coms but grey characters attract me a lot. Recently, there was a script which had come to me and it had a dark character and I was blindly going to do it but later, I realised that I should wait a little more.”