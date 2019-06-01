Kataria’s resignation rejected by Rajasthan CM

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has rejected the resignation of state Minister Lal Chand Kataria who had resigned a few days back taking moral responsibility for the Congress party’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections in his constituency by over one lakh votes.

Rejecting his resignation, Gehlot said that at the time when the election results have not been in favour of the Congress, the moral responsibility of party members increases to unitedly face the challenges ahead and contribute in providing good governance in Rajasthan.

“In the past, you have rendered your duty as a Union Minister, also you have been MLA many times and hence your experience shall benefit the state,” he said.

Kataria had reportedly resigned as state Agriculture Minister, citing the rout of the party in the Lok Sabha elections.

In a press release, Kataria said he had sent his resignation to the Governor through Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who has come under attack from Congress President Rahul Gandhi after the Congress failed to win even a single seat in Rajasthan.