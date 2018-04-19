Kathua rape case: Students protest lead to clash with security forces in J&K

There were reports of clashes in Jammu and Kashmir districts as students protesting the brutal rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu's Kathua district, clashed with the security forces in Baramulla and south Kashmir's Shopian districts. The protesters hit the roads in Shopian town and Delina area of Baramulla pelting stones at the security forces, who responded with tear smoke shells to quell the protests. The protests occurred despite the authorities suspending class work in educational institutions at…

