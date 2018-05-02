Kathua rape case: Supreme Court stays trail, to hold hearing on May 7

Jammu and Kashmir: In accordance to Kathua rape and murder case, the Supreme Court of India today ordered a stay on the trial in the rape and murder case of a minor girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua and it also said that it would hold a hearing on the plea for transfer of trial on May 7. Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice Indu Malhotra stayed the trial which was listed for Saturday in Kathua, saying…

Jammu and Kashmir: In accordance to Kathua rape and murder case, the Supreme Court of India today ordered a stay on the trial in the rape and murder case of a minor girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua and it also said that it would hold a hearing on the plea for transfer of trial on May 7.

Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice Indu Malhotra stayed the trial which was listed for Saturday in Kathua, saying it would hold a hearing on the plea for transfer of trial on May 7.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir government had opposed the transfer of the trial saying that it had a different penal code and transfer of trial would pose inconvenience to the witnesses.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Friday told the top court that it would extend whatever assistance was required from it.

The Centre is a respondent in a related petition seeking transfer of investigation from the Jammu and Kashmir Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation, a plea opposed by the rape-cum-murder victim’s father.