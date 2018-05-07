Kathua rape: SC transfers case to Pathankot

In context to the Kathua rape case, Supreme Court of India transferred the rape and murder case to Pathankot, Punjab. Earlier than this, SC had given a strict warning and stated that it would transfer the Kathua rape-murder case from the local court in the ‘slightest possibility’ of lack of fair trial, saying the "real concern" was to hold proper prosecution. The victim's father had filed a plea to move the trial to Chandigarh. Meanwhile, the accused have filed a…

The victim’s father had filed a plea to move the trial to Chandigarh. Meanwhile, the accused have filed a plea seeking to transfer the case to the CBI from the police.

The victim, an eight-year-old girl from a minority nomadic community, had disappeared from near her home in a village near Kathua in the Jammu region on January 10. Her body was found in the same area a week later.

The state police’s Crime Branch, which probed the case, filed the main charge sheet against seven persons and a separate charge sheet against a juvenile in a court in Kathua district last week. The charge sheet revealed chilling details about how the girl was allegedly kidnapped, drugged and raped inside a place of worship before being killed.