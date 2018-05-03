Katrina is same before and after fame, says sister Isabelle Kaif

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif who will soon be making her debut in the Bollywood industry with the forthcoming movie ‘Time to Dance’ said that Katrina is just the same before and after fame. Isabelle, who made her acting debut with "Dr. Cabbie", spoke about Katrina in GQ India's May 2018 issue. "It didn't change much for me and my family, except that we were suddenly seeing her on magazine covers, in ads and on billboards. But…

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif who will soon be making her debut in the Bollywood industry with the forthcoming movie ‘Time to Dance’ said that Katrina is just the same before and after fame.

Isabelle, who made her acting debut with “Dr. Cabbie”, spoke about Katrina in GQ India’s May 2018 issue.

“It didn’t change much for me and my family, except that we were suddenly seeing her on magazine covers, in ads and on billboards. But she’s been the same before and after the fame,” Isabelle said.

“The thing that changed the most was the way we travelled. People treated me a lot differently when I travelled with her,” she added.

What’s the best advice Katrina has given to you?

“To not get caught up in the hectic nature of the work. To take it day by day, and to give my best every day.”

The actress will be seen in dance film “Time to Dance”, to be helmed by Stanley D’Costa. She will share the frame with actor Sooraj Pancholi.