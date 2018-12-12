Katrina Kaif starrer song ‘Husn Parcham’ from Zero is out| Watch video

Mumbai: One of the most awaited songs from the movie ‘Zero’ is finally out now. Yes, you read it right! ‘Husn Parcham’ starring Katrina Kaif in a hot as hell avatar is now released by the makers of the film ‘Zero’. Shah Rukh Khan who will be playing a dwarf in the movie, is in awe of Katrina’s beauty in the song.

The diva plays a superstar named Babita Kumari in the film. She is well known for her brilliant dancing skills and this one is yet another feather in her cap. Looking smoking hot in a white animal print blouse paired with a glittery sequined shorts and jacket, the lady grooves to the catchy lyrics like no other. The teaser stills of the song were enough to make her fans curious and the song is just what they would have expected.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan plays the male lead in Zero and plays a dwarf for the first time in his career. The song also gives a glimpse of the actor’s haldi ceremony in the film. Shah Rukh had earlier shared a new still from the song while explaining the meaning of the lyrics. He wrote, “Somebody asked me what Husn Parcham means. Well it means announcement of ones beauty…roughly. Smoothly it means just this…!!!”

Here is the video of ‘Husn Parcham’:-