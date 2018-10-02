Kavita Krishnamurti all set to begin her new innings

Popular vocalist Kavita Krishnamurti after giving her beautiful voice to Bollywood for four decades will soon make her debut as a composer.

“I have composed bhajans. One day, I was sitting in a car and humming a tune. I was wondering what words to put since I don’t write lyrics at all. Suddenly, the word of Meera bhajan fitted beautifully into it. “That inspired me to make more songs. My husband (violinist L. Subramaniam) said I should record them. We recorded 20 days ago. Mixing is yet to be done. I need to plan how to release it,” Kavita told media in a telephonic interview.

The “Hawa hawai” hitmaker feels “very nice” to have attempted “this as a composer”. “It’s something that I have not done before. It is a great feeling to have worked on an album as a composer,” she said.

She is also tied up with Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival, which started in 1992 in the memory of L. Subramaniam’s father and guru V. Lakshminarayana. “Whatever he (her husband) feels he is today is because of his father who taught him the modern violin technique, to think… how to bring in more better techniques in violin so that the Indian violin has an international standing and gets accepted all over the world.

“They have worked towards that. So he is always thanking his father for initiating him into violin and being his guru. I share that joy because it’s done with passion more than anything else.”