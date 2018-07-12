Kawasaki India has launched the 2019 Ninja 650 black at Rs 5.49 lakh, ex-showroom. The 2019 Kawasaki Ninja will now be available in Black and KRT edition (Rs 5.69 lakh, ex-Delhi). One can also get the Ninja 650 in Blue which will be sold as the MY18 model.

The newly launched variant of the Kawasaki Ninja 650 gets a new paint shade. Mechanically, the motorcycle remains unchanged and retains its parallel-twin 650cc motor. Kawasaki dealerships across the country have started accepting bookings for the 2019 Ninja 650 in India. The only rival to the Kawasaki Ninja 650 is the Honda CBR 650 wherein the latter is priced at Rs 7.37 lakh, ex-Delhi.

The 2019 Kawasaki Ninja 650 continues to be powered by a liquid-cooled 649cc engine that puts out 68 PS of power at 8,000 rpm and generates 65.7 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It’s mated to a six-speed transmission and has an assist and slipper clutch. The bike is about 22 kg lighter than the previous Ninja 650 which should give a far better power to weight ratio and quicker performance.

The design is a big improvement over the previous Ninja 650. Inspired by the Zx-10R’s design, the bike looks a lot sportier too. The seats are of the split type instead of the single piece seat on the previous Ninja 650. The rider seat height is at 790mm which is lower than the outgoing model. The instrument panel consists of an analogue dial and a digital speedometer and the usual tell-tale lights.