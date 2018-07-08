Kawasaki Ninja 650 finally launched in India, here are the details!

After launching ‘Kawasaki Ninja 650’ in Japan, the famous automobile company Kawasaki has now launched the same in India priced at Rs. 5.69 lakh, the bike will be available in Black and KRT (Kawasaki Racing Team) color schemes.

Here are the details:-

1. The 2019 Ninja 650 borrowed some styling from the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R.

2. The bike comes with a lower split-type seat as against the single seat seen on the outgoing model.

3. You also get the iconic split headlights, an analog dial and a digital speedometer in the instrument panel.

4. This model is about 22kg lighter than its predecessor, giving the bike a better power-to-weight ratio.

5. The 2019 Kawasaki Ninja 650 is powered by the same engine seen on the 2018 model.

6. Hence you get a 649 cc, parallel-twin engine which generates a power of 67bhp at 8,000rpm and 65.7Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm.

7. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox with a standard assist and slipper clutch.

Moreover, you also get ABS as a standard feature.