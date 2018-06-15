Kejriwal is a big actor, says Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi: Accusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the utmost sarcasm of being an actor and doing drama to mislead people, Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari said that Kejriwal is a big actor and is just sitting in an air-conditioned room while people of Delhi are suffering due to acute water shortage.

“Kejriwal is a big actor. He writes the script, directs the play and himself plays the lead role,” Tiwari told media.

Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said that after being in power for over three and half years, suddenly he remembers that Delhi has not got full statehood.

“People of Delhi are suffering due to the acute water shortage, while he is sitting in an airconditioned room.

“He is just doing drama,” Tiwari said.

The BJP leader also said that the AAP leader has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to divert the attention of the people from the real issues of power and water shortage.

Tiwari’s remarks came soon after Kejriwal urged Modi to intervene to end the “strike” by the IAS officers as there has been no communication from the Lt Governor Anil Baijal’s office.