Kerala by-election: CPI-M’s Saji Cherian wins with record margin

Chengannur (Kerala): CPI-M candidate, Saji Cherian has managed to take a comfortable lead of more than 4,000 votes as counting of votes is underway for the third round of the Chengannur Assembly seat by-polling in Kerala. "The signs are good and victory is becoming clear because I have led in all the 14 booths in the first round which include strongholds of the Congress-led UDF," said Cherian. "With the trend becoming more and more clear, Cherian appears to be firmly…

Chengannur (Kerala): CPI-M candidate, Saji Cherian has managed to take a comfortable lead of more than 4,000 votes as counting of votes is underway for the third round of the Chengannur Assembly seat by-polling in Kerala.

“The signs are good and victory is becoming clear because I have led in all the 14 booths in the first round which include strongholds of the Congress-led UDF,” said Cherian.

“With the trend becoming more and more clear, Cherian appears to be firmly establishing the lead. The CPI-M candidate clearly has an upper hand in the Congress’ strongholds,” said senior Congress leader Rajmohan Unnithan.

In the 2016 assembly polls the Communist Party of India-Marxist candidate, K.K. Ramachandran Nair, had a lead of only 2,000 votes. The bypoll was necessitated following Nair’s death in January. Congress candidate D. Vijayakumar is in the second position followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s P.S. Sreedharan Pillai.