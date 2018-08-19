Kerala flood: Narendra Modi announces financial assistance of Rs. 500 crore

New Delhi: After looking into the devastating condition of Kerala due to heavy rain, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial assistance of Rs. 500 crore to the people of Kerala as an extension of help towards them.

A Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) statement said, PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh per person to the families of those who have died in the Kerala flood and Rs. 50,000 to those seriously injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

“The prime minister announced a financial assistance of Rs. 500 crore to the state. This is in addition to Rs. 100 crore announced by Home Minister Rajnath Singh on August 12,” it said.

After a high-level review meeting in Kochi, the prime minister made an aerial assessment of the damage caused due to floods in some of the affected areas of the southern state.

He was accompanied by Governor P Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Ninister K J Alphons and officials during the aerial survey in the worst-hit Aluva-Thrissur regions.

Expressing grief over the unfortunate deaths and damage caused to property due to floods, the prime minister observed that rescue of people who are still marooned remains the topmost priority.

Mr Vijayan later tweeted that the prime minister has sanctioned Rs. 500 crore as immediate relief.

“As per the initial estimate, the state has suffered a loss of Rs. 19,512 crore. The actual loss can be ascertained after the water recedes in the affected areas. The state has sought an immediate assistance of Rs. 2,000 crore,” he said.