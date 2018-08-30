Kerala Floods: 483 Dead, 14 Missing, informs Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today informed that minimum of 483 people have died and 15 people are still missing since the floods ravaged Kerala.

Opening the debate at a special one-day session of the Assembly to discuss the disaster, Mr Vijayan said that at the height of the floods, the worst to hit the state in a century, there were 14.50 lakh people in relief camps.

“The latest figure is there are 59,296 people in 305 relief camps. A total of 57,000 hectares of agriculture crops have been destroyed. An approximate estimate of the loss is more than the annual outlay of our state,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the Meteorological department gave out adequate warnings regarding the rains but the unprecedented showers led to a deluge. The predicted rains from August 9 to 15 were 98.5 mm but the state got 352.2 mm, he said.

Hitting hard at the government, senior Congress legislator V.D. Sateeshan, whose constituency Paravur in Ernakulam district was submerged in flood and dam waters, called it “a man-made tragedy”.

“This is not a natural calamity, instead a man-made tragedy due to the faulty handling of the dam water management. Dams in the state were overflowing and the primary reason for this tragedy is the way the dam waters were indiscriminately let out,” he said.

“Several dams was opened at midnight. The need of the hour is to fix responsibility and find out who all are responsible for this.”