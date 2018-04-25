Key features & price of ‘Xiaomi Mi 6X ( Mi A2)’!

The world famous smartphone company Xiaomi which is known for its brand image and durability has yet again managed to disclose the expected price and features of its brand new Mi 6X, a successor to last year’s Mi 5X, at an event in its home country. Built on the blueprint of the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the new smartphone looks similar in terms of design. The Mi 6X is priced at RMB 1,599 (Rs 17,000) for the base model and…

The world famous smartphone company Xiaomi which is known for its brand image and durability has yet again managed to disclose the expected price and features of its brand new Mi 6X, a successor to last year’s Mi 5X, at an event in its home country. Built on the blueprint of the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the new smartphone looks similar in terms of design.

The Mi 6X is priced at RMB 1,599 (Rs 17,000) for the base model and RMB 1,999 (Rs 21,000) for the top-end variant.

The Mi 6X sports a 5.99-inch fullHD+ 18:9 aspect ratio screen. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with three RAM and ROM options – 4GB/64GB, 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB.

The phone sport a dual-camera set-up on the back and a selfie camera with LED flashlight on the front.

The dual-camera set-up brings a 20-megapixel f/1.75 aperture lens paired with a 12MP telephoto lens. As for the selfie camera, the phone has a 20MP lens.

Both rear and front cameras support artificial intelligence-based scene detection. The phone is powered by a 3,010 mAh battery.