Key features & specifications of newly launched ‘OnePlus 6 Midnight Black’!

The famous smartphone company OnePlus which is known for its brand image and durability have yet again managed to launch its brand new ‘OnePlus 6 Midnight Black’ variant of the OnePlus 6 to India, saying at the time that it had no plans to for the Indian market.

In its press statement announcing the launch, OnePlus India stated: “Following the overwhelming response to the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition in India, which was the only variant of the OnePlus 6 to pack 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, OnePlus offers its community another variant of the OnePlus 6 packed with 256GB. The 256GB variant has been met with unprecedented popularity both globally and in India and has become a community favourite in a short time.”

To recap, the OnePlus 6 is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs OxygenOS on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, with an Android P update promised. It sports a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080×2280 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. At its core, the flagship gets a Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 6GB/ 8GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the OnePlus 6 bears a vertical dual rear camera setup with 16-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary 20-megapixel sensor, coupled with dual-LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, and EIS. On the front, the smartphone gets a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor. A 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge support manages the smartphone from under the hood.

