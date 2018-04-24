Key features & specifications of ‘Vivo Y53i’!

The famous Chinese multinational smartphone company Vivo which is known for its brand image and camera quality has yet again managed to launch silently a smartphone called Vivo V53i which is a remastered version of the Vivo Y53 which was released over a year ago. The smartphone comes with the similar specifications like before, it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. The smartphone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow layered with Funtouch OS 3.0. The…

The famous Chinese multinational smartphone company Vivo which is known for its brand image and camera quality has yet again managed to launch silently a smartphone called Vivo V53i which is a remastered version of the Vivo Y53 which was released over a year ago.

The smartphone comes with the similar specifications like before, it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. The smartphone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow layered with Funtouch OS 3.0.

The smartphone comes with Face unlock in place of fingerprint sensor for security. The Vivo Y53i comes at a price tag of Rs. 7,990, under the Made in India campaign and it will be available via offline stores across India.

The Vivo Y53i comes with a 5 inches IPS display with 960 x 540 pixels resolution.

The smartphone runs on a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor clocked at 1.4GHz with Adreno 308 GPU. The processor is paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

The smartphone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow which is layered with the OEM’s FunTouch OS 3.0. The Vivo Y53i supports dual SIM with 4G VoLTE support. The smartphone features an 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and an LED flash. The front-facing camera is a 5MP shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

The smartphone comes with Face unlock feature with all the connectivity options. The smartphone is powered by a 2,500mAh battery which does not support fast charging. The Vivo V53i comes in only one color, Gold which is priced at Rs. 7,990 and it will be available in offline stores.