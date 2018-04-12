Key features & specifications of ‘Yamaha R15 V3.0’!

The famous automobile company Yamaha which is known for its brand image and durability has disclosed some updates for its R15 V3.0 and these updates are restricted to the Indonesian market for now. India might get these updates later on in the year since the V3.0 has just been launched in the country. In India, the Yamaha R15 V3.0 is offered in two colour combinations: Racing Blue and Thunder Grey (with red accents). In terms of design, the R15 V3.0…

The famous automobile company Yamaha which is known for its brand image and durability has disclosed some updates for its R15 V3.0 and these updates are restricted to the Indonesian market for now. India might get these updates later on in the year since the V3.0 has just been launched in the country.

In India, the Yamaha R15 V3.0 is offered in two colour combinations: Racing Blue and Thunder Grey (with red accents).

In terms of design, the R15 V3.0 features a modern look which is in line with the larger Yamaha R6 and R1. It gets a split headlamp setup with LED lighting. The LED tail lamp is similar to the R1.

Mechanically the bike remains unchanged. It still comes with the 155cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder motor that makes 19.3PS at 10,000rpm and 15Nm of torque at 8500rpm. The six-speed transmission comes with a slipper clutch. The international-spec version gets higher spec suspension in the form of upside down front forks, rear monoshock, IRC tyres and ABS. The India-spec one, meanwhile, misses out on the USDs, ABS, and uses MRF tyres instead of the IRC ones. Yamaha does provide a rear Metzeler tyre as an option.