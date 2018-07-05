Key specifications and features of ‘Honor Note 10’!

The famous smartphone company Honor which is known for its brand image and durability, has yet again managed to confirm that the brand new phone ‘Honor Note 10’ is an upcoming smartphone from the company. The President of Honor Zhao Ming had recently announced the next launch would be ‘Honor Note 10’.

The new images reveal that the Honor Note 10’s 6.9-inch AMOLED display will carry support for 2K resolution. The Kirin 970 SoC will be driving force of the smartphone. For enhanced graphics performance, the handset will be arriving with Huawei’s GPU Turbo technology.

The Honor Note 10 will be featuring 6 GB of RAM and a native storage of 128 GB. For photography, there will be a pair of 16-megapixel AI dual camera. The handset will be housing a behemoth battery of 6,000mAh capacity that will be enabled with support for fast charging technology.

The Honor Note 10 seems to be sporting a metal unibody design with white colored front panel and a gold rear. The back panel features a horizontal dual camera setup and a fingerprint sensor. The smartphone seems to be equipped with a tall aspect ratio supporting screen as it is surrounded by thin-sized bezels. Hence, the massive 6.9-inch display of the phone may carry support for an aspect ratio of 18:9.

The upper bezel seems to be featuring a dual selfie snapper along with an earpiece and another sensor. The new images debunk the rumors that had claimed that the Note 10 will be coming with a notched display.

There is no confirmation on the authenticity of the above images. Hence, it advisable to digest the report with a grain of salt. The launch date of the Note 10 is yet to be confirmed. It seems that the handset will go official within the current quarter of 2018.