Key specifications of newly launched ‘Ducati Monster 821’!

The famous automobile company Ducati which is known for its brand image and durability has yet again managed to launch its brand new motorcycle ‘Ducati Monster 821’ new edition priced at Rs. 9.51 lakh. Lately, the middleweight segment has been heating up in the country. Until now the segment was ruled by the likes of the Triumph Street Triple and Kawasaki Z900, but now new contenders are coming in steadily.

Specifications:-

1. The new Monster 821 is propelled by the same 821cc Testastretta twin-cylinder engine as earlier, but the engine produces 2bhp less than before – the peak power output now stands at 108bhp @ 9,250rpm.

2. Torque is also down to 86Nm from 89Nm. The engine is paired to a six-speed transmission.

3. The Monster 821 is equipped with Ducati Safety pack that comprises three riding modes, an eight-level traction control system, and a three-level Bosch ABS system.

4. Suspension setup is unchanged, meaning it comes fitted with 43mm upside-down fork and a pre-load adjustable rear shock.

5. Brakes are the same as before – the front wheel houses radially-mounted Brembo M4-32 monoblock four-piston callipers and twin 320mm discs, while the rear wheel gets a 245mm disc along with a two-piston calliper.

6. Standard equipment includes a new full-colour TFT display. Optional extras include Bluetooth connectivity feature (Ducati Multimedia System), a quick shifter and Ducati Data Analyser system.