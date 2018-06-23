Key specifications of newly launched ‘Mitsubishi Outlander’!

The famous Japanese multinational company Mitsubishi which is known for its brand image and durability has yet again managed to launch its brand new ‘Mitsubishi Outlander’ SUV in India for Rs. 31.54 lakh.

The Indian-spec Mitsubishi Outlander measures 4,695 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width and 1,710 mm in height. It has a 2,670 mm wheelbase and a 190 mm ground clearance.

The Mitsubishi Outlander is powered by a 4B12 2.4-litre MIVEC petrol engine under the hood that produces 167 PS at 6,000 rpm and 222 Nm of torque at 4,100 rpm. It is mated to a CVT gearbox and has a full-time 4WD system.

The Mitsubishi Outlander is available in a 7-seat version and features LED headlamps with LED DRL, LED fog lamps, anti-tapping sunroof, rain sensing wipers, heated mirrors, 16-inch alloy wheels and LED rear combination lamps.

Inside the cabin are the leather seats, leather gearshift knob, electronic parking brake, 6.1-inch central display and Rockford sound system with a 710-watt amplifier.

The car is offered with 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, BA, ASC and HSA as standard and is available in Black Pearl, Cosmic Blue, Orient Red, Cool Silver, White Solid, White Pearl and Titanium Gray colours.