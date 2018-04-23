Key specifications of newly launched ‘Mitsubishi Pajero Final Edition’!

The famous Japanese automobile company Mitsubishi which is known for its brand image and durability have yet again managed to launch its brand new car ‘Mitsubishi Pajero Final Edition’ in European markets. With slumping sales and growing competition, the very capable Pajero SUV hasn't been doing well in sales, while the more stringent emission norms in Europe have also made the model obsolete to be sold. The Mitsubishi Pajero was launched in Europe in 1982 and has been on sale…

The famous Japanese automobile company Mitsubishi which is known for its brand image and durability have yet again managed to launch its brand new car ‘Mitsubishi Pajero Final Edition’ in European markets. With slumping sales and growing competition, the very capable Pajero SUV hasn’t been doing well in sales, while the more stringent emission norms in Europe have also made the model obsolete to be sold.

The Mitsubishi Pajero was launched in Europe in 1982 and has been on sale for a number of generations in both three-door and five-door body styles. The automaker will be producing 300 units of the three-door and 700 units of the five-door Pajero final edition models, with each SUV getting a unique number plaque.

The Mitsubishi Pajero Final Edition 3-door version gets a shorter wheelbase and is more off-road friendly featuring a matte black finished steel bull bar, 4 mm thick aluminium front skid plate, roof rails, and 18-inch off-road alloy wheels with All-Terrain tyres. The cabin is spruced up with heated front seats, light and rain sensors, as well as cruise control.

The Mitsubishi Pajero Final Edition 5-door is the more practical off the two and gets a longer wheelbase for the additional row of seats. The SUV gets steel door sills for front and rear doors, front skid plate, rear spoiler, black and silver finished 20-inch alloy wheels. The Pajero Final Edition also comes with leather seats, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation as part of the standard kit.

Power on the Mitsubishi Pajero Final Edition comes from the 3.2-litre DI-D diesel engine tuned for 188 bhp and 441 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes paired to a 5-speed automatic transmission and the Super Select 4WD-II permanent 4WD system as standard.

For Europe, the Pajero three-door is priced at 40,990 Euros (around 33.41 lakh), while the five-door Pajero Final Edition is priced at 52,990 Euros (around 43.19 lakh). While the current generation Pajero is sold with the Montero nameplate in India, it is unlikely that the final edition will make it here. For India, the Mitsubishi Montero is priced at a steep 68.6 lakh.