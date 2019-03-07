KGMU start telemedicine centre for brain fever patients

Big respite for all the patients of brain fever as from now on they will get to meet doctors who have specialization and take advice from them in the same hospitals they tend to visit for their medication. Taking a note on this, a telemedicine centre has been kick started in Lucknow’s KGMU Trauma centre.

In order to communicate with patients all over the city suffering from brain fever, KGMU specialists will further connect various doctors of different hospitals through video conferencing so that it would be a easy way out for the patients to get proper advice and medication to cure brain fever wholly.

The telemedicine centre has been established by POCT group and American company Evalko.

Talking about the same, the director of Evalco Dr. Vineet Dhyani stated: “Rural areas of Uttar Pradesh including Gorakhpur and other nearby areas see several numbers of brain fever patients and maximum amongst them are children who suffer from the same. Many end up dying due to prolonged illness while suffering from brain fever.”

He further said: “Earlier people from different backward areas had to visit hospitals located in Lucknow and other cities in order to get proper treatment but in turn they ended up wasting their time and money. This disease requires immediate treatment and sometimes not getting treatment on time led to death. But after the telemedicine centre that has been started people will not face similar problems.”

Among prominent areas where brain fever has been diagnosed on a larger scale includes Gorakhpur, Basti, Sant Kabirnagar, Sidharthnagar, Maharajgunj, Deoria and Kushinagar. KGMU has started referral centre for patients who are suffering from brain fever.