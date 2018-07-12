Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9: Avika Gor to Shamita Shetty, here is the confirmed list of contestants

Mumbai: The much awaited and famous television reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to make a comeback with its ninth season and this time the names of the contestants suggest that the season is going to be extremely entertaining. Famous Bollywood director Rohit Shetty will yet again be seen as the host of this season and it is reported that the shooting will start from July 15 in Argentina and the show will be aired on colors next month. ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9’ is going to be extreme and the makers of the show will not be leaving any stone unturned to give the contestants a chance to overcome their fears.

Here is the final list of contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9 till date:-

1. Avika Gor- We have all seen this famous Television actress in shows like Baalika Vadhu, Sasural Simar ka and now she will be seen in KKK season 9.

2. Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya- Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9 will be much more entertaining when we will witness laughter queen Bharti Singh overcoming her fears along with husband Harsh.

3. Shamita Shetty- After making her mark in television reality shows like Jhalak Dhikla Ja and Bigg Boss, she is all set to join KKK 9.

4. Vikas Gupta- Bigg Boss 11 Finalist Vikas Gupta who rose to fame after his cat fights with rival Shilpa Shinde in BB 11 house will now be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Well, let’s see whether he grabs the winning trophie of KKK 9.

5. Zian Imam- Television actor Zian Imam who was seen in famous television show ‘Naamkaran’, is all set to raise bar and overcome his fears in the upcoming season of KKK.

6. Aly Goni- Yeh Hai Mohbattein fame Romi aka Aly Goni will also be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Recently he was hospitalized for having stone in Kidney, well we wish him all the luck.

7. Punit Pathak- Dancer and Choreographer Punit Sharma will be trying his luck out in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 coming out of his comfort zone and his genre which is dancing.

8. Jasmin Bhasin- Dil Se Dil Tak fame Jasmin Bhasin who is not seen in any television show since quite some time after her show went off air, bagged in KKK9.

9. Riddhima Pandit- Famous television actress Riddhima who was seen in the comedy television show ‘Bahu Humari Rajnikanth’ will also be seen overcoming her fears in KKK9.\

10. Aditya Narayan- Singer and actor Aditya Narayan who was seen in ‘Entertainment Ki Raat’ and ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Little Champs’ will be seen trying his luck out in KKK 9.