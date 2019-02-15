Khvaish Exhibition begins in Lucknow

Shopping enthusiasts got a chance to admire the beautiful handicraft and designer exhibition ‘Khvaish’ at the Radiance Exhibition Hall, Lucknow. As many as 26 exhibitors from various parts of Lucknow and Varanasi have participated in this exhibition.

Sonal Jain, curator of the exhibition elaborated about the motive behind the event and said: “The basic aim of this platform is to give platform to the women to support their livelihood and to help their work seen by a greater number of audiences in the city. The idea is to put the exhibitors on display and help them reach a wider client base.”

She further added that the exhibition is aimed at giving platform to the working women of Lucknow to showcase their handicraft skills and help them earn a better livelihood by introducing their work to more audience in the city.

“Lucknow is an active centre in the field of handicrafts and fashion. Women like these need to be supported with such attempts to bridge the gaps between these working women and their clients,” said Abhishek Tiwari from Fashion Herald.

Blotches of vibrant colors dominated the exhibition. Unlike the usual patterns, the shoppers got to see the variety of artists from all around the city and from other cities as well. The exhibition is a 4 day event and will end on 18th February, Monday, with the next season starting march 9th onwards which will be a 5 day event at the same venue.