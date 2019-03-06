Kids special: Reading tutor app ‘Bolo’ launched in India by Google

Google has launched a free app called “Bolo” for kids to help primary grade children improve their Hindi and English reading skills and parents can download this app to help their children.

Launched in India first, the app is designed to work offline and comes with a built-in reading buddy, “Diya”, who encourages, aids, explains, and corrects the child, as they read aloud. Google has mentioned that it would not collect any data on children through the app and it would not have any advertisement.

“Nothing is ever sent to Google through the app – not even the voice samples,” Nitin Kashyap, Product Manager, Google India, told media, adding that the app is meant for just 10-15 minutes of daily use.

He added that because the app works offline, there is less chance that children would get distracted and they would start doing something else online.

“But should children get access to the phone or not is one area where we would not like to take a position on. That is a personal decision that every parent should make for their child,” Kashyap said.

Google said it has been piloting Bolo with over 900 children in 200 villages in Uttar Pradesh with the help of ASER Centre, a research and assessment unit of Pratham Education Foundation.