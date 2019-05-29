Kids spending quality time at Summer Camp

Lucknow: Smart kids summer camp is being organised at Play house school at La place and children are being taught art art, craft, clay painting, yoga, aerobics and various other activities.

Vice Principle of the school, Shalini Singh said, “All students should take part in summer camp as this helps in enhancing the self confidence of the kids and make them self dependent.

Summer camp also provides the platform for the dance competitions as well. Teachers Ritu Tiwari and Pooja Chaturvedi motivated students to well.