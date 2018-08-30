Kishore Kumar was one of a kind: Asha Bhosle

By
Prishita Rathi
-
asha bhosle
Kishore Kumar was one of a kind: Asha Bhosle

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran and ace singer Asha Bhosle who is famous for her songs in the golden era, said that Kishore Kumar was one of a kind as he swayed everyone with his mellifluous voice and even made everyone happy around him.

While shooting for an episode of the music reality show “Dil Hai Hindustani 2”, Asha spoke about one of her favourite co-singers Kishore Kumar, read a statement.

She even shared anecdotes about recording the song “Eena meena deeka” from the 1957 film “Aasha”.

“Kishore Kumar was one of a kind. He swayed everyone with his mellifluous voice and even made everyone around him happy always,” Asha said.

“He has been a true gem to the music industry. I have always enjoyed working with him. It is really impossible for anyone to take his place today,” she added.

The two had delivered hit songs like “Aap yahan aaye kisliye”, “Chhod do anchal zamana kya kahega” and “O saathi chal”.

