Kiwi’s fly high, keep India grounded in 1st T20

Indian team were defeated by the Kiwi’s in the first T20 international match played at the Westpac Stadium, Wellington by 80 runs.

India were outplayed in all three departments and got all out for a small total chasing a huge target of 220 runs in 20 overs.

Chasing a mammoth 220-run target for victory, the Indian batsmen failed to show fight against a disciplined Kiwi bowling attack as the entire team was bowled out for 139 runs in 19.2 overs.

Brief score: New Zealand 219/6 (Tim Seifert 84, Colin Munro 34; Hardik Pandya 2/51) beat India 139 all out (MS Dhoni 39, Shikhar Dhawan 29; Tim Southee 3/17) by 80 runs.