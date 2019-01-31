Kiwi’s taste win against India, Boult shines

Speedster Trent Boult performed brilliantly with the new ball that helped New Zealand outsmart India by eight wickets in the fourth and penultimate One Day International match.

Although the hosts had already lost the five match ODI rubber but this moral boosting victory over the visitors in under three-and-half hours, might help New Zealand in the preparations for the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Electing to field, Boult’s five wicket haul and Colin de Grandhomme disciplined bowling wrecked havoc on India’s batting line-up to bowled them out for 92 and then batters applied themselves to overhaul the target in just 14.4 overs.

Boult’s 5/21, his fifth five wicket haul, is the second best figures for New Zealand against India in the limited overs format. Previously it was pacer Shane Bond (6/19) in 2005 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.