KJo, Akshay & Ajay meets PM Modi, here is the reason!

In order to discuss the problems faced by the industry, Bollywood’s big names including Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn along with famous film producers Ritesh Sidhwani, Siddharth Roy Kapur, the president of the Film Producers Guild, Rakesh Roshan, Ronnie Screwvala, Vijay Singh – CEO – Fox Star Studios and Prasoon Joshi, the chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) met Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was on a one-day visit to Raj Bhavan, Maharshtra.

Expressing their gratitude towards PM Modi, Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar thanked Modi to take out time and listen to their issues patiently and also for assuring them the utmost help that they expected.

According to the information issued by the PIB, “The team from the film fraternity gave an overview of the vast growth potential of the media and entertainment industry. They also pitched for lower and uniform rates of GST for the entertainment industry in India.”

Karan Johar tweeted: “It was enlightening to hear the honourable Prime Minsiter share his views on our Industry’s soft power status and the strength of our cinema…he gave our media and entertainment representatives a patient and solid hearing….thank you Sir!!”

It was enlightening to hear the honourable Prime Minsiter @narendramodi share his views on our Industry’s soft power status and the strength of our cinema…he gave our media and entertainment representatives a patient and solid hearing….thank you Sir!! pic.twitter.com/BIl8ubQwYa — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 18, 2018

Akshay Kumar took to tweet: Heartfelt thank you to the honorable Prime Minister for taking out time to hear us at length, discuss issues pertaining to our industry and assuring positive consideration of suggestions.

Heartfelt thank you to the honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for taking out time to hear us at length, discuss issues pertaining to our industry and assuring positive consideration of suggestions. pic.twitter.com/ShGfr0Jlvu — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 18, 2018

In a tweet later, Modi said, “Had an extensive and fruitful interaction with a delegation from the film and entertainment industry. The delegation spoke about the studies being made by the film and entertainment industry, and gave valuable inputs relating to GST for their sector.”

Kumar, who was part of the delegation from the film industry, said, “Heartfelt thank you to the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for taking out time to hear us at length, discuss issues pertaining to our industry and assuring positive consideration of suggestions.” Members of the delegation also called for the development of Mumbai as the global entertainment capital through various initiatives and proactive approaches.

This was the second meeting of the filmmakers with the prime minister since October 24 this year. They, along with actor Aamir Khan and Sidhwani, had met the PM in Delhi.

Sidhwani, according to the industry sources, urged the prime minister to look towards treating cinema as an “industry” by acknowledging its contribution to the nation’s exchequer and fiscal growth, and in promoting bilateral ties between nations as a global cultural ambassador.

“It was a collaborative effort to come forward, address issues and seek solutions from the Prime Minister directly,” the insiders said, adding that the PM “acknowledged that our films are being recognised internationally and agreed that filmmakers are no less important than nation-builders”.

“He has assured the delegation that he will personally work towards setting up a special committee to look into the industry matters and address them urgently,” sources said, adding that it was a “productive meeting with a positive outcome.” The prime minister is on a day’s visit to Maharashtra in which he will launch infrastructure and housing projects worth about Rs 41,000 crore in the state.