Kjo, Mouni, Huma & other B-town celebs show up at Ekta Kapoor’s son Ravie’s naamkaran ceremony| SEE PICS

Mumbai: Famous director Ekta Kapoor who has recently welcomed a baby boy via surrogacy, today hosted a naamkaran ceremony of her baby Ravie Kapoor and many celebrities including Karan Johar, Mouni Roy, Huma Qureshi, Abhishek Bachchan and many others make the ceremony a star-studded affair.

Attending the naming ceremony is Ekta’s family and her closest friends. The new mom arrived with her son and had a big smile on her face when she was snapped in her ride. Ekta was shining bright in traditional yellow attire.

While her nephew and Tusshar Kapoor’s son, Laksshya Kapoor is all dressed in a yellow and white kurta pajama, her parents Shobha Kapoor and Jeetendra are on cloud nine and rightly so!

Here are the pictures:-