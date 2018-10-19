‘Koffee with Karan’ to have Varun, Katrina this time

By
Team Pardaphash
-
Actors Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif will be seen in the forthcoming season of ‘Koffee with Karan’ with their appearance.

The sixth season, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, will premiere on Star World on October 21. Karan also took to Instagram on Thursday to share photographs from the shoot.

“So much fun in the koffee house today!! A riot of a combination with some great conversation,” Karan shared with the image.

His chat show is hugely popular as he gets his celebrity friends and fraternity members to open up about their lives in an up, close and personal way.

