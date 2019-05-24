Kohli geared up for match against Pakistan

Hardly few days left for the much awaited ICC ODI World Cup in England and Wales, opinions and strategies have started to flow from various corners. Indian skipper Kohli was asked about the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan and the skipper made his position clear by saying that it was just another game when the players walk onto the field.

“I think India-Pakistan is always a much anticipated match. We keep saying again and again. If you ask the players, it’s very different from how the fans feel. Yes, we feel the anticipation and excitement when we enter the stadium. But as soon as you enter the field, it’s very professional.

“It’s just another game you need to win as a team. Yes, it brings pressure because the atmosphere in the stadium is very different. But as soon as we enter the ground, it’s a game of cricket for all of us. We keep saying this again and again, but that’s the truth,” he said.

“In the World Cup, you first see the first four or five games you’re going to play. You play accordingly as a side. I don’t think we single out any team, all 10 teams are strong and can beat anyone. That makes the tournament exciting. If we play good cricket, we’ll be in a good position. Every team will want to focus on their skills,” the India skipper said.

Kohli also spoke about how seamer Jofra Archer could be the deciding factor for England in the World Cup.