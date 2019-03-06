Kohli has something to say after 2nd ODI win against OZ

Indian skipper Virat Kohli praised his team’s performance for the victory over Australia in the second One-Day International (ODI) and said that the reason behind the result was the grit and attacking spirit displayed by Indians.

Asked to bat first, Indians were dismissed for 250 runs before restricting the visitors to 242.

“Just to come through in games like these, gives great confidence. I think it’s very important to look ugly at times and earn victories. There might be low totals in World Cup games as well. We will fight till the end, and tonight was an example of that,” Kohli said after the match.

Virst Kohli received good support from Vijay Shankar, who scored 46 off 41 deliveries before being run out. The duo added 81 runs to boost the total. Despite the low total, Kohli said he knew it would be challenging.

“When I walk to bat, the situation gets difficult. I got no choice, just need to put my head down and bat. Me and Vijay had a good partnership. I’m totally exhausted now. He (Shankar) was batting outstandingly well, but was unfortunately run out. I knew 250+ will be challenging,” he said.

Talking about his century, his 40th in ODIs, Kohli said: “It felt good, but just a number. As long as I keep playing for India, I’m happy.”