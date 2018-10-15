Kohli praises bowlers after WI win

Hyderabad: Indian skipper Virat Kohli heaped praise on his bowlers and said that batsmen should replicate their home form in Australia next month.

“I’m really happy to see these guys fit and hungry. It’s up to the batsmen to do the rest of the job. I think this game was tougher for the batsmen. This first innings was more challenging than the last one (in Rajkot),” said Kohli at the post-match presentation.

India registered their tenth consecutive Test series win at home as Kohli’s men crushed the West Indies by 10 wickets in the second and final cricket Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Sunday. Once again, it was a cakewalk for India in the second innings after being handed a paltry 72-run target by the tourists. Openers Prithvi Shaw (33 not out) and Lokesh Rahul (33 not out) guided the side home with ease in just 16.1 overs on the third day of the Test.

After scoring 367 runs in their first innings in reply to the West Indies’ 311, India bowled out the visitors for 127 runs in the second innings on Sunday, setting themselves a 72-run target.

Pacer Umesh Yadav was the wrecker-in-chief with match figures of 10/133 and he became the third Indian pacer with a ten-wicket haul in a home Test.

The right-armer, who had figures of 6/88 in the first innings, bagged four wickets in the second innings conceding 45 runs and was also adjudged the ‘Man of the Match’.