Kohli, Rohit dominate ICC ODI Rankings

According to an ICC statement India skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma remained number one and two in the latest ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings.

Kohli and Rohit scored 310 and 202 runs, respectively, in the just-concluded series against the Aussies, which India lost 3-2 after taking a 2-0 lead.

Kedar Jadhav moved up 11 places to a career-best 24th after his good display with the bat against Australia. Jadhav helped India win the first ODI by scoring an unbeaten 81 in Hyderabad and followed it up with scores of 44 in both fourth and fifth ODIs in Mohali and Delhi.