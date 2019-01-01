Kovind, Modi extend greetings on New Year

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their greetings to the people on the occasion of New Year 2019.

“Wishing all of you a very Happy New Year. May 2019 bring joy, peace and prosperity to our families, to our country, and to our beautiful planet,” the President tweeted.

The Prime Minister also took to Twitter to wish everyone a happy 2019.

“Wishing everyone a joyous 2019! May everyone be happy and healthy. I pray that all your wishes are fulfilled in 2019,” he tweeted.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi also wished the nation on New Year. Gandhi took to Twitter and wrote: “I wish you all a Happy New Year!”