K’taka delivers hung Assembly, Congress backs JD-S

Subsequent to BJP leading their way out till half way stage of the counting, Karnataka has delivered a hung Assembly, the Congress on the other hand has announced its backing to the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) to form a government to prevent the BJP from regaining power in its only southern bastion. Bharatiya Janata Party had crossed the half-way mark in the 224-member Assembly where two constituencies didn't vote on Saturday, Election Commission data showed the BJP could end up with…

Subsequent to BJP leading their way out till half way stage of the counting, Karnataka has delivered a hung Assembly, the Congress on the other hand has announced its backing to the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) to form a government to prevent the BJP from regaining power in its only southern bastion.

Bharatiya Janata Party had crossed the half-way mark in the 224-member Assembly where two constituencies didn’t vote on Saturday, Election Commission data showed the BJP could end up with 104 seats. This would be eight seats short of a simple majority in a House where no one else appeared ready to back the BJP.

The Congress, despite being bruised in an election it had hoped to win, was set to take 77 seats and the JD-S could be victorious in 38 constituencies — two short of its tally of 2013. Independents and smaller parties would bag three seats.

As it became clear that the BJP might not cross the half-way mark, Congress leaders quickly got in touch with the JD-S of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and his son and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Congress General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad told the media in the company of outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that the JD-S had accepted the Congress offer of support. “We will meet the Governor and stake claim (to form a government),” he said. “Our numbers put together will be more than the BJP’s.”