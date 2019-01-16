Kumbh Mela 2019: Seers lit 33,000 lamps for early construction of Ram temple

Prayagraj: In order to wish the early construction of a grand Ram temple at the disputed Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya, a group of seers lit 33,000 diyas everyday at the ongoing Kumbh Mela.

They said they would light 11 lakh diyas this month, praying for the early construction of the temple. They believe that the construction will start soon after the Kumbh Mela that ends on March 4.

Additionally, a slew of hoardings welcoming devotees to the Kumbh Mela here also call for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site. The next date of hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in the Supreme Court is on January 29.