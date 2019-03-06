Kunal Kapoor talks about his dream!





Mumbai: Actor Kunal Kapoor today made it clear that he has a dream to be on stage belting out songs for a live audience.

Kunal took to the micro blogging site Twitter and shared a photograph of his, holding a mic and captioned the image: “Me, speaking at an event. My dream though is, to be on stage belting out songs to an audience. Ain’t happening anytime soon though! Everyone in my family can sing but the singing gene skipped me.”

The 41-year-old actor added that he also hired a music teacher. “I hired a teacher, who said I can teach anyone and after two weeks of trying, disappeared,” he added.

Kunal was last seen on screen in the 2018 historical sports-drama based on the national hockey team’s title at the 1948 Summer Olympics, “Gold” starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Reema Kagti.