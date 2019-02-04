Lakhs of devotees take Holy Dip at Kumbh on ‘Mauni Amavasya’

Prayagraj: According to the information given by the officials, lakhs of devotees from different parts of the world today took a holy dip on the occasion of “Mauni Amavasya” in the Sangam- the trinity of holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mystical Saraswati.

Several lakh people had started arriving at the Kumbhnagar from Sunday and the entire place bustled with frantic activity as men, women, old and young, seers, religious leaders and spiritual gurus led their disciples into the third royal bathing of Kumbh this year.

The Kumbh Mela administration has also made elaborate security arrangement in view of the second Shahi Snan of Akharas on Monday.

The first in order to take the holy dip take the dip would be the ‘sanyasi’ sect followed by the ‘barrages’ in sequence of Shri Panchayati Niranjani Akhada, Shri Panch Dashnam Akhada, Akhil Bharatiya Shri Panch Nirvana Akhada, Shri panchayats Digambar Ani Akhada, Shri Panch Nirmohi Ani Akhada followed by Shri Panchayati Akhada Naya Udaseen, and others, AVijay Kiran Anand.