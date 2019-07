Senior BJP leader Lalji Tandon took oath as governor of Madhya Pradesh on Monday at a function in Raj Bhawan here. Prior to this appointment, Tandon (84) served as the governor of Bihar.

Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Ravi Shankar Jha administered the oath of office to Tandon in the presence of Chief Minister Kamal Nath, state ministers and bureaucrats, a Raj Bhawan Official said.

Tandon replaced Anandiben Patel, who was appointed as governor of Uttar Pradesh recently.