Lamborghini Huracan Evo launched: Specs, price and other details!

World’s one of the most expensive automobile companies Lamborghini which is known to be stylish in its own ways, has launched its all new and much awaited ‘Lamborghini Huracan Evo’ in India priced at Rs. 3.73 crore with an updated rear along with a new diffuser, dual exhaust ports, and integrated rear lip spoiler.

Here are the specifications of the newly launched ‘Huracan Evo’:-

1. On the exterior feature front, the car is installed with a larger 8.4-inch touch-screen unit offering Apple CarPlay and more internal storage. Lamborghini Huracan Evo comes with a set of new Y-shaped 5-spoke alloy wheels.

3. Though the Lamborghini Huracan Evo is powered by the same 5.2-litre V10 engine, it’s been tuned to churn out 28 bhp more at a staggering 631 bhp and a heavy peak torque of 600 Nm.

4. Where the standard Huracan takes 3.4 seconds to do the 0-100 kmph sprint, the Huracan Evo does it in just 2.9 seconds, making it 0.5 seconds faster.

5. Furthermore, 0-200 kmph is achieved in 9.0 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 325 kmph. The Lamborghini Huracan Evo will be in its own niche and will have a reserved set of buyers just like the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ which was launched last month.

6. It’s not meant to be a volume garner even by Lamborghini’s standards, as that job has been left for the Urus which has already doubled the sales of the Italian supercar maker in India.